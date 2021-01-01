5 Pack Micro SD Mini TF Card Adater Reader Module Micro SDHC SPI Interface Driver Module with chip Level Conversion for Arduino + 40 Pin Female to.

Best Quality Guranteed. With 3.3V Regulator: These breakout boards have an on-board 3.3V regulator and an LVC125A quad buffer to interface 5V to 3.3V logic. Easy communication: Easy and cost-effective expansion of your Arduino storage space via this SD card module. The SD card module interface is a standard SPI interface. Easy communication with the Arduino SPI protocol. 4 M2 screw: The module has 4 M2 screw holes with a hole diameter of 2.2mm for easy install positioning, to achieve inter-module combination Self-elastic card slot: You can install / remove the memory card by pressing it lightly. With 40 pin Jumper Wire: Included in the package with 40pin Jumper Wire Female -to-Female for easy connection to other modules.