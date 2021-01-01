Tzumi Micro Portable Speaker

Jazz up the mood of your party and listen to high quality audio with the Superbass speaker. This portable Bluetooth speaker can be your smart companion wherever you go, in picnics, beaches and outdoor adventures. Great for gatherings, the speaker is handy when you are heading outdoors or going far away from any plug socket. Its multifunction design supports playing songs wirelessly from mobile phones or smart devices. It can also play music from any Micro SD card in MP3 format and is compatible with personal computers, iPods and other smart devices. Its intelligently designed 360° omni-directional sound and high bass makes you enjoy excellent quality audio anywhere on the go.