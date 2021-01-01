Give your bathroom a contemporary update with the plush bathroom rugs. the solid bath rug is incredibly soft to the touch and feels comfortable under the feet. easy to coordinate with any kind of bathroom dé£¯r. this stunning micro plush collection is made of 100% polyester tufted bath mat rug in solid pattern. it is soft, plush, thick, double sided and super absorbent. with the anti-skid latex backing, the bath rug is slip-resistant. this collection of bath rug comes in 6 colors and 3 sizes to match any bathroom. available sizes are 17\" x 24\" rectangular, 21\" x 34\" rectangular, 24\" x 40\". the micro plush collection is easy to maintain and is machine washable. Better Trends Micro Plush Bath Rug 24-in x 17-in Charcoal Polyester Bath Rug in Black | BAMI1724CHR