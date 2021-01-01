Micro HDMI to HDMI Cable Adapter 4K 60Hz Ethernet Audio Return Compatible for GoPro Hero 7 Black Hero 5 4 6 Raspberry Pi 4 Sony A6000 A6300 Camera.

Best Quality Guranteed. Bi-Directional: Support Micro HDMI to HDMI & HDMI to Micro HDMI. It can help you to stream audio and video from a camera, tablet or laptop through the Micro HDMI Port to Your HDTV or projector with HDMI port. It enables you to play games on your big-screen HDTV display or share high-definition video and digital audio together with your family and friends. This product is not Micro USB to HDMI, it is Micro HDMI (HDMI Type D) to HDMI (HDMI Type A, Standard HDMI, Full HDMI) This Micro-HDMI cable supports 3D Technology, 4K, Audio Return Channel, 1440p and 1080p Full HD Resolution, and Ethernet Channel. High-quality micro HDMI to standard HDMI cord delivers both high-definition video and uncompressed multichannel digital audio. Compatible for Raspberry Pi 4, GoPro Hero 7 Black, Hero 6 Hero5, Hero 4 Silver, Hero 3 White, Hero3+, Go Pro Hero 2018, Sony A5000 handycam, Sony A6500 A6000 A6400 A73 A7S camera, Nikon b500, Canon EOS M50, Lenovo