From thermee micro flannel
Thermee Micro Flannel Micro Flannel Sherpa Blanket, Twin, Christmas Floral
Advertisement
Fast-drying design saves energy and ensures easy care Micro flannel sheet sets combines the best comfort properties of cotton flannel with the easy care and energy, saving qualities of fleece without the bulk or weight Micro flannel does not shrink, Anti Pill and resist wrinkles Micro flannel sheet sets combine the best comfort properties of cotton flannel with the easy care and energy saving qualities of fleece without the bulk or weight Micro flannel does not shrink, is Anti Pill and resist wrinkles