Micro Center Premium 64GB microSDXC Card, Nintendo-Switch Compatible Memory Card, UHS-I C10 U3 V30 4K UHD Video A1 Micro SD Card with Adapter (64GB)

Micro SD Card 64GB. Fast Read/Write Speed up to: 95MB/s and 30MB/s respectively for high resolution photo capturing. Extended Capacity for pictures, music, documents 4K UHD Capable and Full HD Ready with UHS speed class 3 (U3) and video speed class 30 (V30). Cool travel gadgets for action cameras, DSLR, drones, laptops and more Rated Application Class 1 (A1) for faster app loading and enhanced app performance. Great storage accessories for tablets, smartphones, games consoles, android devices. A compatible memory card for Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite, a system update is required for using a microSDXC card, visit the Nintendo Switch official website for more details High Durability with Waterproof, Shockproof, Temperature proof and X-ray proof. Keep your data security in dashcam, CCTV, surveillance and driving recorder microSDXC card, look for the SDXC logo on cards and host devices to ensure compatibility. 3-year Limited Warranty. Includes Full-Size adapter for extended