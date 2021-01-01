Disney Mickey Dog Leash, SM - Length: 6-ft, Width: 5/8-in

Add a little Disney style to your dog’s adventures with the Mickey Mouse Dog Leash. This classic Mickey Mouse pattern adds a spark of fun to your daily walks. This leash is designed with polyester webbing for daily use, plus the easy-to-use, nickel-coated bolt snap securely attaches to any collar or harness to help keep your fur friend close by. Grab the matching collar to complete this playful look, only at Chewy.