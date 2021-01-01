Trademark Fine Art 'Mick Jagger Portrait' Canvas Art by Howie Green

Artist: Howie GreenSubject: PeopleStyle: Bold & Eclectic ModernProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a colorful portrait of Mic Jagger.Howie Green came to international attention with the publication of his first book "Jazz Fish Zen". His work has garnered over 45 awards and won Absolut Vodka's 25th Anniversary art competition in Boston, MA. Howie's work has been featured in over 40 solo and group shows. He has created over 50 public art pieces and murals including 3 Cow Parade figures, a holiday mural for Boston City Hall, 4 giant golf balls for the PGA Tour in Rochester, NY, and 2 of his car designs were chosen as finalists in Volkswagen Polo's design competition in Copenhagen, Denmark. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.