Michela Black/Ivory Rug

Adorn your home with this bewitching black/ivory aubusson rug, which will turn your floor into art. It's a beguiling piece, which will certanly spruce up the ambiance of your home and get rid of monotony. This rug is a hard wearing piece machine-woven in China of 100% heat-set polypropylene and hand-carved with specific attention to detail. It's part of the Thinco collection, and its beautiful blend of yesterday and today will give an appealing modern feel to the look and feel of your home. As for measurements, they are 1/2' for height, 26' for width, and 95' for depth. To care for it, vaccum it regularly and spot clean any stains. It's also recommended that you have it professionally cleaned ocassionally. If you want a beautiful and useful rug that can fit in well with any interior, this is the one for you.