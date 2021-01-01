Michalla Solid Wood Side Chair in Gray

Smooth and to the point, this side chair emphasizes the minimalist approach of midcentury design with its clean lines and modest silhouette. The frame is accented by soft curves in the backrest and seat to create a sturdy yet inviting place to sit back and relax. The surface is then sealed and sanded before receiving a glossy lacquer finish that will withstand liquid and wear and tear for years to come. The piece arrives fully assembled and supports up to 300 lbs.