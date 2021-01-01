From clarkson potter/ten speed

Michael Symon's 5 in 5 for Every Season: 165 Quick Dinners, Sides, Holiday Dishes, and More: A Cookbook Michael Symon Author

$10.99
In stock
Buy at barnes&noble

Description

5 fresh ingredients + 5 minutes of heat = 165 recipes   Ridiculously easy from-scratch recipes to get you in and out of the kitchen in a flash every day of the week—now with sides and holiday dishes, too   The follow-up to the bestselling Michael Symon’s 5 in 5, this new book delivers 165 quick, easy, fresh recipes organized by season with an entire section devoted to making the holidays simpler than ever. Each chapter features inspired main courses as well as recipes for sides and 5 fun ways to celebrate the season, including no-bake summer fruit desserts and spiked drinks to warm up with in winter.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com