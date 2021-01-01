Mica LED Wall Sconce by Kuzco Lighting - Color: Gold - Finish: Gold - (AT6610-GD)

Sharp angles and clean lines accentuate an understated example of minimalist design. The outer shell of cast aluminum grants the Mica LED Wall Sconce from Kuzco Lighting a solid presence accentuated by rounded corners and a subdued glow. With energy-efficient LED lamping at the bottom of the fixture easily powerful enough to create a severe pool of downlight on the wall or floor, its instead mellowed by premium frosted optical lenses which takes the lighting effect from direct glare to functional warmth. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold