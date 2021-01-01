MIAO. 8-in-1 USB C Hub Adapter with Gigablit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, 3 USB 3.0 Port, SD/TF Card Reader, USB-C, Compatible for MacBook Pro/Air, More Type.

★Reliable and Easy to use: USB C to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter, Plug & play, Easy installation- No software required, BUS powered - No external power needed, Meanwhile, our adapter also uses strong encryption technologies to secure your data during surfing the internet. ★Ultra High Speed: This USB C hub has 3 high-speed USB 3.0 port with data transfer speed up to 5Gbps, which is much faster than most card readers in the market. ★4K Video & Audio Output: Support HDMI Ports. Extend your computer screen with tv, monitor or projector for video and audio transfer. Support 4k(3840x2160) Resolution. ★USB C to SD and Micro SD Card Reader: best card readers for photographers and designer, with data transfer speed up to 104Mb/s,you can transfer large photos or hundred photos in seconds. Also sd and tf support work together. ★Anti-Overheat & Plug and Go: Premium space aluminium shell makes the USB C Hub sturdy and durable, also designed to prevent overheating, keeping you and your devices secure