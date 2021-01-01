Zinus Mia Steel 1500H Platform Bed Frame, Full, Black

Made with bold style and optimum strength, the steel framed Mia Platform Bed with Headboard features a thick black metal frame and wooden slats that provide strong support for your memory foam, latex or spring mattress without the need for a box spring. And at 14 inches high, it offers over a foot of clearance under the frame for valuable under bed storage so you can tuck your extra boxes or bins neatly away. Crafted with clean lines and a streamlined look, this contemporary modern design looks classic and composed in just about any home. We ship this bed and everything you need to seamlessly assemble it in one slim and compact box that arrives at your doorstep. It’s all ready to be set up in under an hour with the help of a friend. And best of all, it includes a 5-year worry-free warranty guaranteed to keep you from ever losing any sleep over this purchase. Who would have guessed that stylish and strong mattress support could be this simple, convenient and affordably priced?.