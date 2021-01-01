DHP Mia White Queen Size Metal Bed Frame, White Finish

The DHP Mia Metal Bed offers sophistication in a Victorian design: it combines straight lines with rounded finials. It is design in a sturdy metal base that provides ample support and durability; it also includes metal slats that allow air to circulate under the bed to help keep your mattress fresh for longer, without needing a box spring. The Mia has extra legs and side rails that add structural strength so you can sleep soundly and it offers 2-height options so that you can adjust under-bed clearance to your convenience to store goods underneath. Color: White Finish.