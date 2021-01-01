Zinus Mia King Black Metal Platform Bed Frame

As far as supportive and classic foundations go, the Mia Platform Bed Frame couldn’t be more quintessential. Reliable steel structure? Check. Ultra-convenient under bed storage space? Check. Dependable mattress platform that holds its own? Definite check. Rest your mattress directly on top of Mia’s trusty wood platform (that’s right, no box spring needed) for incomparable support that helps your mattress last longer. With a foot of space under the frame for stowing away your extra storage bins and boxes, this gem is a practical minimalist’s dream. It’s also crafted with openings on two of the legs that allow you to attach your own headboard for a personal touch. And you’ll be further amazed by its compact packaging and simple assembly, made even simpler thanks to the tools and clear instructions we provide with it. We’ve also included a 5-year warranty for your peace of mind. More functional than it looks, the Mia Platform Bed Frame has everything it takes to bring you years of impeccable support and pleasant dreams. Color: Black.