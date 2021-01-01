Faucet function and finish are covered under Miseno’s Limited Lifetime warranty. An optional use deck plate (escutcheon) is included for counters containing more than one faucet hole. Push-Pop drain included free - having no pull rod provides better and more reliable stopping, and a streamlined aesthetic. Included drain designed to fit standard US 1.50-inch drain hole connection. Flow rate (at max PSI): 1.20 gallons-per-minute. Miseno Mia Flat Black 1-handle Single Hole WaterSense Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain with Deck Plate | MNO102FB