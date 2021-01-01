From miseno

Miseno Mia Flat Black 1-handle Single Hole WaterSense Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain with Deck Plate | MNO102FB

$133.10
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Faucet function and finish are covered under Miseno’s Limited Lifetime warranty. An optional use deck plate (escutcheon) is included for counters containing more than one faucet hole. Push-Pop drain included free - having no pull rod provides better and more reliable stopping, and a streamlined aesthetic. Included drain designed to fit standard US 1.50-inch drain hole connection. Flow rate (at max PSI): 1.20 gallons-per-minute. Miseno Mia Flat Black 1-handle Single Hole WaterSense Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain with Deck Plate | MNO102FB

