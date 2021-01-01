International Concepts Mia 5-Piece 30 in. Weathered Taupe Rectangular Solid Wood Dining Set with San Remo Chairs

Much of today's home furnishings are made from particle or MDF covered in veneer. If you want a piece of furniture that will stand the test of time, you should buy solid wood. International Concepts is well known for our quality solid wood home furnishings. Being in business since 1982, we know our furniture has the solid wood construction that stands the test of time. This 3-piece dining set features our popular space saving 30 in. x 48 in. rectangular counter table paired with our comfortable and stylish San Remo stools. Finished in premium taupe stain that features glazing to give it a wind brushed look and protective pre-catalyzed lacquer top coat. You can purchase extra stools by searching for model # S09-102. Color: Weathered Taupe.