MOD Mia 3-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set with Grey Cushions

Turn every day into a staycation with the Mia 3-piece chat set by MOD. This classic, contemporary collection includes 2 scoop chairs and matching side table. It's perfect for lounging poolside, daydreaming about future trips. The modern chairs and side table are crafted from powder-coated steel, designed to resist rust and corrosion. While you get the sturdy support from the steel frame, the handwoven wicker accents are the true focal point of the set. The rattan wrapping is what brings the mid-century design out of the past and into your home. Adding comfort to style, the chairs have plush cushions that are also quick-drying and maintain their shape even if they're left out in the rain. This space-saving set is compact and convenient enough to fit in the smallest of patios, lawns or gardens but brings big-time style. Made with all-weather materials, this set will be at the center of all your friendly weekday get-togethers and sun-soaked family weekends for years to come.