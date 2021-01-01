Morgan Home MHF Home Love of Family Multi-Colored 18 in. W x 13 in. L Polypropylene Placemat Set (4-Pack)

Fashion forward and functional, the MHF Home Love of Family 4-Pack Placemat Set will protect any tabletop. The face is constructed from polypropylene, making clean up a breeze, and the back is foam so the placemats will not slide around. Stain, spill, and water resistant, these placemats will add style to any space. The digital images displayed have the most accurate color possible. Due to differences in computer monitors, we are not responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen. Color: Multi.