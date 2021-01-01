From jesco lighting
Jesco Lighting MGP20-3 27" 3 Light Halogen Modulinear Directional Recessed Kit Silver / Black Recessed Lights Trim and Housing Package
Jesco Lighting MGP20-3 27" 3 Light Halogen Modulinear Directional Recessed Kit Three-Light Double Gimbal Linear Recessed Line Voltage Fixture. Bulb Base: (3) PAR20 120V 50W Lamp is not included. Dry Location. Hardwire. UL Listed.Features:Requires a minimum of 3" clearance from all insulationIntended for new constructionDesigned for installation in dry locationsCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsDesigned to cast directed light at the required angleDimensions:Height: 7.75"Depth: 5"Width: 27" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Airtight: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Shape: PAR20Dimmable: YesIC Rating: Non-ICNumber of Bulbs: 3Voltage: 120vVoltage Type: Line VoltageWattage: 150Watts Per Bulb: 50 Silver / Black