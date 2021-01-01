From quoizel
Quoizel MGN1908 Mulligan 8" Wide Outdoor Mini Pendant with Clear Glass Shade Matte Black Outdoor Lighting Pendants
Quoizel MGN1908 Mulligan 8" Wide Outdoor Mini Pendant with Clear Glass Shade FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a clear glass shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbIntended for outdoor useETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 13-3/4"Width: 8"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 7.68 lbsShade Height: 13-3/4"Shade Width: 8"Shade Depth: 8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Matte Black