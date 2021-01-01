From mirror masters
Mirror Masters MG5472 Hoxley 36-1/2" x 46-1/2" Rectangular Beveled Glass Wall Mounted Decorative Mirror Silver Home Decor Mirrors Accent Mirror
Advertisement
Mirror Masters MG5472 Hoxley 36-1/2" x 46-1/2" Rectangular Beveled Glass Wall Mounted Decorative Mirror Features:This fresh interpretation of classic Greek style enhances any environmentThis contemporary style will become the star of any room or galleryCan be hung vertically or horizontallyBeveled edge enhances the appearance of the frameMounting hardware not includedDimensions:Height: 46.5"Width: 36.5" Product Weight: 35 lbs Accent Mirror Silver