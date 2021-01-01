From michael graves design
Michael Graves Design MG51643, Horizontal Vegetable Peeler, Indigo
Advertisement
Unique y shape and horizontal blade design perfect for larger vegetables like squash and equally effective for peeling potatoes, carrots, and cucumbers Razor sharp blade smoothly glides across waxy, tough, or smooth skin fruits and vegetables Hole in handle for easy storage High quality stainless steel blade will not easily rust and will last for years to come, Weight: 0.15 Pounds, Manufacturer: HDS Trading Corp.