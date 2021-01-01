From michael graves design
Michael Graves Design MG51639, Can Opener, Indigo
Perfect for cutting off the lid of a can and great for prying open soup cans, pet food cans, and more Razor sharp stainless steel cutting wheel glides effortlessly across most toughest and robust metal leaving behind smooth edges and no metal shavings inside your cans Smooth and comfortable grip handle for exceptional handling Premium quality stainless steel will not easily rust and will last for years to come, Weight: 0.5 Pounds, Manufacturer: HDS Trading Corp.