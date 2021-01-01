megagear mg1649 ever ready genuine leather camera case compatible with sony alpha a6100, a6400 (16-50mm) - green

Bespoke FIT The Mega gear Premium Genuine Leather Camera Case with Battery Access is specifically tailored using high quality genuine leather for the Sony Alpha a6100 a6400 (16-50mm) models for precision fit and coverage Enhanced PROTECTION Due to its rugged construction and tailored fit this case provides maximal external protection for your camera against bumps dust damage and shock The soft internal layer of padded fabric keeps your LCD and lens safe from scratches along with protecting your camera body Functional ACCESSIBILITY The 'Ever Ready' Is designed for efficient photography and accuracy You can access all peripheral ports card slots buttons and the battery without removing your case and attach it to a tripod with the case on! Convenient Convenience features allow rapid use of your camera when needed taking that impulsive shoot is as easy as flipping the top cover open Perfect for functional travel and outdoor use Stylish DESIGN Whether you are a beginner or a s