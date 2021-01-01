MFi Certified USB C to Lightning Cable Made for iPhone XXSXRXS Max 88 Plus Supports Power Delivery for Use with Type C Chargers 4FT Rose

Quality: -MFi certification with a compact & constructive design, strictly quality testing, It delivers a high-speed charge up to 3A (max) with the USB-C PD charger, to charge an iPhone X from 0% to 50% in 30 mins Connector: USB C to Lightning cable was produced by C94 (PD Quick-Charge), and it supports a rapid charge up to 3A (max) Compatible: For iPad Pro 12.9' / 10.5', iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max / XS Max / XS / XR / X / 8 Plus / 8 Data Transfer: Apart from supporting fast charging, this USB type c to lightning cable also supports data transfer between your iPhone and USB-C laptop or desktop. The data transfer rates up to 480Mbps. 1G large files will be finished in 25s Multi-Function Cable: This cable includes built-in overvoltage protection and is tested for up 15,000 bends, making it a durable product, made from original chips provides a secure and stable voltage