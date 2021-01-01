MFI Certified Lightning iPhone Charger Cable Made for iPhone 1111pro maxXsXS MaxXRX 88 Plus 77 Plus 66 Plus 5 5S and More6FT Black

Best Quality Guranteed. MFi certified charging and syncing cable for your devices Adopted C48B chip produced by Foxconn 's authorization MFi certification ensures complete charge and sync compatibility with iPhone X / 8 Plus / 8 / 7 Plus / 7 / 6s Plus / 6s / 6 Plus / 6 / 5s / 5c / 5 / iPad Pro / iPad Air / Air 2 / iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 4 / iPad 4th gen / iPod Touch 5th gen / iPod nano 7th gen and Beats Pill+ Connects to your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning Connector and charges/syncs by connecting the USB connector into your wall charger or computer; small connector head fits most cases High-quality copper wires promote maximum signal quality and strength An additional layer of protection has been added to the Lightning and USB ends to improve durability and reduce fraying; Cables have been tested to bend 95-degrees 4,000 times