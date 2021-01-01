From fellowes
Fellowes Mfg. Co. Full Motion Tv Wall Mount, 16.25w X 19.75d X 17.87h, Black
Other computer accessories fellowes® full motion tv wall mount. Frees up valuable floor space and positions your monitor or TV for greater flexibility and productivity. The unit securely mounts to the wall and easily tucks into tight places. Unit holds a monitor up to 55" with weight capacity of 77 lb. Mounting Details: Wall; Hardware Type: Wall Bracket; Width (Max): 16.25"; Depth (Min): 2.5". This fellowes mfg. co. full motion tv wall mount, 16.25w x 19.75d x 17.87h, black is a great stands,monitor arms and accessories item at a reduced price under $90 you can't miss.