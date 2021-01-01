Brother MFC-7240 All-in-One Laser Printer, Copy/Fax/Print/Scan

Multifunction laser printer is ideal for small offices with its compact size and full functionality: high-quality laser printing, scanning, stand-alone copying and stand-alone faxing. Also, its 20-page auto document feeder is convenient for copying, scanning or faxing multipage documents. MFC-7240 prints and copies up to 21 black/white pages per minute. First page is out in less than 10 seconds. Print resolution is 2400 x 600 dpi. Copy resolution is 300 x 600 dpi. Sheetfed scanner offers high-quality black/white scanning with up to 19200 x 19200 dpi (interpolated) resolution and a variety of "scan to" features. Monochrome printer also offers USB 2.0 connectivity, a 16MB memory (400 pages), 14.4Kbps modem, 400-page fax memory, 25 to 400 percent copy scaling, maximum paper size of 8-1/2" x 14" , 250-sheet input tray and telephone handset. Use the handset for Auto Fax/Tel switching so you can receive fax and voice calls on a single phone line. Energy Star qualified.Brother MFC MFC-7240 Laser Multifunction Printer - Monochrome, Black