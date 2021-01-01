From elegant lighting

Elegant Lighting MF6-1019 Chamberlan 33 Inches Wide 3 Drawer Hand Painted Wood Dresser with Mirrored Accents Silver Indoor Furniture Storage Dresser

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Elegant Lighting MF6-1019 Chamberlan 33 Inches Wide 3 Drawer Hand Painted Wood Dresser with Mirrored Accents All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:Hand painted finishSilver hardware includedBeveled clear mirror accentsSolid kiln dried wood constructionWood drawer railingsAssembly Required: YesSpecifications:Height: 32"Depth: 18" Width: 33" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Product Weight: 90.2 lbsDrawer Depth: 26"Drawer Width 14"Drawer Height: 6"Finished back: Yes Dresser Silver

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com