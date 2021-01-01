MF Studio 7-Piece 28" Gas Fire Pit Table Set, 50000 BTU Propane Gas Fire Pit Table with Outdoor Rattan Sectional Sofa Sets Suitable for Garden, Patio, Yard

Features:Multi-function Fire Pit Table - This gas fire pit table can be used as an outdoor dining-table, bar table, coffee table etc. easily by covering the lid provided when not burning. Heavy-Duty Elegant Black Steel Frame, with E-coating for Rust and Corrosion Resistant.Modular Design Patio Sectional Sofa - High-density foam patio furniture set for optimal comfort. Superior spun cushion cover with zipper is hard resistant, breathable and machine washable, providing enough support, will not deform easily. Seat clips helps to keep the sofa pieces from sliding apart.Automatic Gas Cut-Off Device - when the fire is extinguished during combustion, the gas will be cut off automatically within 1 minute to prevent gas leakage and ensure safetySafe & Warm Bonfire Experience - Our outdoor fire pit is CSA certified and equipped with air leakage protection device. Use propane fuel can create a warm, dust-free environment and provide stable green combustion. Be careful not to use in enclosed spaces!!!Sturdy & Attractive Outdoor Furniture Couch: Constructed from all-weather rattan wicker and steel frame ensuring your garden sofa set for years to come. Outdoor sectional with gas firepit easy and gives off a good amount of heatAbout Rattan Sectional SofaHigh-density foam patio furniture set for supreme comfort. Superior spun cushion cover with zipper is hard resistant, breathable and machine washableRust free frame and selective all-weather PE rattan ensure your garden sofa set for years to come. Sturdy cross bar beneath the pieces for reasonable bearing abilityModular design outdoor sectional sofa allows different arrangements, clips included to keep pieces connectedAttention: floral toss pillows in the pictures not included.About Gas Fire Pit TableCSA certified50,000 BTU Burner with Pre-attached HoseHidden Control Panel with Electronic IgnitionStainless Steel Fire Bowl and burnerDimensions: 28 L x 28 W x 25 H in11lbs Blue Fire glass are for freeStrong Base: Made of steel with black powder coating brushed with gold colorPrimary Fuel Type: This gas fire pit table can use liquid propane, 100% smoke freeWeight: about 50 lbs, easy to carry to any outdoor space like backyard, garden, courtyard, terrace and balconProcesses to heat protection, the top does not get hot when in use.Package Included2 x Conner sofa3 x Armless sofa1 x Glass Table1 x 28 Inch Gas Fire Pit table1 x Removable lidBlue gfire glass (11lbs)1 x Instruction & all screw, wrench allen