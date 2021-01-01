From umbra
Mezzo Plastic 2.5 Gallon Swing Top Trash Can
Mezzo Trash Can is a sleek trash can, giving the appearance of brushed metal, without the weight or maintenance. Its material ensures Mezzo is durable and long-lasting. The swing-top lid helps conceal garbage contents and odor. Mezzo is rust proof, dent proof, waterproof and easy-to-clean, and holds up to 2.5 gallons (9L). The can is miniature and geared towards small spaces, measuring at 14 ½ inches (37 cm) tall with a 9-inch (23 cm) diameter. Color: Bronze