Amanti Art Mezzanotte Black Wood 32 in. x 14 in. Framed Black Cork Board

A beautifully framed cork board turns everyday notes and messages into an ever evolving work of art. With the cork surface finished in black to complement your decor, it's a great way to add function to your home without sacrificing style. Organize to dos, notes, calendars, coupons or everyday tasks in your kitchen, entryway, mudroom or even the laundry room. This high quality, 100% real wood decorative cork board features black cork material and a modern and contemporary black frame with flat surfaces and a smooth, matte finish. A timeless frame style that fits in any room. This Amanti Art Decorative Corkboard is a home decor item you can be proud to showcase on your wall. Our craftsmen hand-make this piece in a small custom art and frame shop in America's heartland. We know that each decoration you choose for your home organization, is a reflection of your style and taste. This corkboard is one of many colors and sizes that Amanti Art offers. If it's not a perfect fit, please check out our other cork boards on homedepot.com. Choose from casual, traditional, modern, contemporary, country rustic or shabby chic styles. All pieces have metal sawtooth hangers attached to the back to hang vertically or horizontally. We hope you're pleased with your Amanti Art purchase.