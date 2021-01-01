Mezza Luna Pendant by In-Es Art Design - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (MEZZA LUNA 1 -24)

The Mezza Luna Pendant Light by In-Es Art Design brings a magical quality to spaces with a simple silhouette. Inspired by the moon and made with Nebulite, a combination of resin and fiberglass that mimic the lunar surface, the body of this piece creates a space for light and shadow to play. Mezza means half, and the dome-shaped shade of this pendant light creates the same shape that is visible when only half the moon is illuminated in the sky. In 2003, Italian artist and designer Ocilunam founded In-es.artdesign with a focus on diverse home lighting options. Most of In-es.artdesign's pieces utilize Nebulite, a fabric that, when stretched, represents the soft glow of the moon; the artist muses shadow and light coupled with bright color and textured materials to create each of his unique pieces. With a range of products spanning from pendant and floor lights to table lamps, wall sconces, and outdoor luminaries, In-es.artdesign brings an accessible luxury experience to the home. Shape: Dome. Color: White. Finish: White with Turquoise Nebulite