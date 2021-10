Mexican Hot Chocolate By Lucia Heffernan With Hand Painted Brushstrokes, Print On Canvas

This painting features Hand Painted Brushstrokes: first we print the image on canvas then we use a brush or pallet knife to apply clear acrylic gel to the painting giving it the look and feel of an original painting. Mexican Hot Chocolate by Lucia Heffernan 18"X18", My body of work is an expression and exploration of my lifelong fascination with animals. Though my paintings, I seek to give animals a voice and a personality, while making light of our uniquely human existence. By imagining what animals might do if put in human situations, I stage tableaus that shine a spotlight on both their innocence and raw instinct. This collision between animal and human sensibilities creates a whimsical, theatrical, and often humorous world that viewers can relate to on an emotional level. A graphic designer by trade and an oil painter by design, I am continually experimenting with different styles of contemporary realism that balance my artistic sensibilities, technique, and unique sense of humor. As I evolve, what remains constant is my respect for the animals that inspire me, and my desire to bring a smile to the face of every viewer.”This painting printed on thick Gallery Wrap Canvas is printed using the latest Giclee techniques on museum grade canvas. Our Giclee printers use 12 colors to create a rich color gamut giving the deep dark and subtle highlights of an original painting. Our gallery wrap canvases are printed on thick 100% cotton canvas because we noticed that the cheap poly canvas our competitors are using is "sagging" or "draping". Thick 100% cotton canvas will loosen naturally when the wood expands and it will shrink like fresh jeans just out of the drier when the wood shrinks. The canvas is then stretched over kiln dried – finger jointed pine. With finger jointing technology the wood stays straight and strong. Finger jointed pine frames are superior to other stretcher frames because we cut around the knots and re-join the wood using the finger jointing technology. When wood expands and contracts around knotty wood it changes it's shape. With finger jointing technology the wood stays straight and strong. The resulting piece of art will last for years of enjoyment. Size: 18" H x 18" W x 2" D