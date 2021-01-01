From dakota fields
Mexia 24 oz. Dessert Bowl
Features:Made of ceramicMicrowave safe for reheating onlyBowl Type: Dessert BowlSet Size_Old: 4Set Size: 4Pieces Included: 4 BowlsAdditional Items Included: No Additional ItemsPrimary Material: EarthenwareMaterial Details: CeramicColor: Green/BlueShape: CirclePattern: FloralRim Detail: No Rim DetailPedestal Base: NoHandles: NoFinish: GlossyEnameled: NoHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Care and Cleaning: Dishwasher SafeDishwasher Safe: YesMicrowave Safe: YesOven Safe: NoMaximum Temperature: Chip Resistant: NoStackable: YesFreezer Safe: NoFood Safe: YesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCommercial Dishwasher Safe: NoCommercial Oven Safe: NoCommercial Microwave Safe: NoBPA Free: YesPFOA Free: DS Secondary Product Style: Classic BohoSpefications:NSF Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: TAA Compliant: UL Listed: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISO 9001 Certified: SCS Certified: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoCertifications: NocUL Listed: Fire Rated: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: Dimensions:Height - Top to Bottom: 3Width at Top - Side to Side: 5.25Length at Top - Front to Back: 5.25Individual Bowl Weight: 1Individual Bowl Capacity (Oz): 24Assembly:Warranty: