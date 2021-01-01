Meuric 1 - Light Square Drum LED Flush Mount

If you’re looking to illuminate tight spaces, like closets, pantries, or basements, the LEDPAX Flatz Surface Square Light is the perfect choice. In a clean, white design, the square mounting plate installs quickly and easily over most 3-4” junction boxes. Then, the energy-efficient lighting fixture snaps right in. This 6" Flatz piece has a color temperature of 3500K, and CRI of 90. The proprietary five layers of lens cast an unparalleled, low-glare consistent light. Made of aluminum and plastic to ensure quality and thermal cooling. LED lights last for 50,000 hours! The Flatz Series is one more way Latitude Run is proud to lighten your life, indoors and out. Size: 1.65" H x 5.39" W x 5.39" D, Color Temperature: 2700K