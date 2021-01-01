This Metzler God Calls 11 Oz Coffee Mug ceramic mug has a meaningful poem about God's call in people lives and is a wonderful daily reminder to listen for him. Mug holds about 11 ounces. Microwave and dishwasher safe. The text of the poem: miraculous the moment when God calls us to his breast although we may be unaware of how truly we've been blessed. We may not understand that God is calling us to him yet clearly we are moved to know a change occurred within. An inner voice we know, not ours or longing unfulfilled will lead us to obey and yet we ask is this your will? As joyfully we do his work ‘tis then we understand that wondrous message from the lord was truly his command. Poem by Janis Miner.