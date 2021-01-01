Metrosafe LS250 12 Liter Anti Theft Shoulder Bag Fits 11 inch Laptop Lightweight 146 lbs with RFID Blocking Pocket and Lockable Zippers Black

Best Quality Guranteed. ANTI-THEFT DESIGN - with Lockable Zippers and Cut Proof Materials (lightweight steel mesh) to prevent theft/ pickpocketing, plus an RFID blocking pocket to keep your credit cards/ IDs safe. Patented in the USA, by, the original anti-theft brand. ORGANIZATION & POCKETS - 2* Lockable Zipper Compartments, 2* Padded Sleeves (one Fits 11' Notebook), 2* Zipper Interior Pockets (1* RFIDsafe), 2* Side Pockets for Water Bottles or Umbrella, 1* Key / Wallet Clip. Ideal for daily commute, trips or vacations. STURDY & FUNCTIONAL - Roomy bag made of durable, water resistant and easy to clean, premium quality nylon. For women and men with comfortable, padded strap that is adjustable from 12.2' to 29.5'. Comes with a 5-year warranty. MAXIMUM SECURITY & FAST ACCESS - Both, main and front compartment can be locked (optionally also with a padlock, which is not included). Front compartment can also be se