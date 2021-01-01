CALHOME Metropolitan Series 30 in. x 80 in. Mint Green Stained Composite MDF Paneled Interior Barn Door Slab

CALHOME molded panel doors are pre-finished painted and made of high quality MDF, a composite material, milled in a one-piece frame to withstand changes in heat and humidity better than solid wood. Each door is carefully crafted in the USA to ensure quality over the years. These doors are designed for use with traditional hinges or sliding door hardware tracks. For best results with sliding door hardware, select door at least 1 in. wider than opening. Color: Mint Green.