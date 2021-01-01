Metropolitan Ottoman White - Inspire Q

Boasting a streamlined design that's easy to incorporate into any decor style, the Metropolitan Rectangular Ottoman from Inspire Q will make a timeless addition to your home. This gray rectangular ottoman features a simple silhouette with raised hardwood legs, giving your space a touch of clean sophistication. A cushioned top provides you with ample comfort for propping your feet up after a long day, along with a place to display current reads or a cozy throw blanket. Set it in front of an armchair in your living room to kick back and relax, or beside a dresser in your vanity area to lace up shoes before heading out the door. Color: White. Pattern: Solid.