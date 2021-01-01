From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Metropolitan 9 x 13 Indoor Stripe Area Rug Polyester in Gray | 91012 20048 114155
Advertisement
Striped styles get a modern makeover in the contemporary chic Gianni Area Rug from Mohawk. Refined spiced ginger hued lines, with asymmetrical oval accents, run parallel over a neutral colored, distressed base. Designed with Mohawk's exclusive EverStrand recycled polyester yarn, the styles of the Metropolitan Collection offer a sumptuous softness, superior stain resistance and dependable durability. Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug. Suggested rug pad item #\" 440809. Mohawk Home Metropolitan 9 x 13 Indoor Stripe Area Rug Polyester in Gray | 91012 20048 114155