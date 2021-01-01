Atlantic Furniture Metro White Twin Extra Long Bed with Matching Footboard and Twin Extra Long Trundle

Need extra sleeping space? Check out the Metro Platform Bed with Matching Footboard. The curved lines and large surface area draw attention to the beautiful, natural wood tones. Tucked under the bed is a twin extra long size trundle that can roll out from either side of the frame for extra sleeping space. Complete with a supportive slat kit, this platform bed is mattress ready-no foundation necessary! The Metro is sure to transform your bedroom and make your dreams a reality. Attach the included surface mount turbo charger and keep all your electronics charged and ready to go!. Color: White.