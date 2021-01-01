From art decor
Art Decor Metro 60 in. Square Non-Telescoping Single Window Curtain Rod Set in Sahara
Advertisement
The Metro window curtain rod set is a premium non-telescoping product that allows for seamless curtain movement. The steel curtain rod is made of thicker gauge steel and plated with unique, fashion forward colors for a beautiful long-lasting window treatment. The curtain rod consists of one continuous, seamless rod and is supported by our best decorative brackets in matching color. Square is one of Art Decor's transitional designs which are elegant in either traditional or contemporary settings.