Showcasing a design that will truly pop within your space, this radiant rug is everything you’ve been searching for and so much more for your d飯r! Hand loomed in 100 percent wool, the classic geometric pattern in pastel coloring allow for a charming addition from room to room within any home. Maintaining a flawless fusion of affordability and durable decor, this piece is a prime example of impeccable artistry and design. Surya Metro 5 x 8 Wool Medium Gray Indoor Solid Area Rug in Green | AWMP4026-576