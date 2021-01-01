URREA Metric 12-Point Combination Chrome Wrench Set (19-Piece)

URREA offers one of the most extensive lines of mechanical wrenches of the highest quality for automotive maintenance and repair work, as well as for operation work in the production, extraction and assembly industries. All of these type of wrenches come in the form of double hexagon (12 points), hexagonal (6 points) or open-ended wrenches. They can also be found grouped and combined in more than 50 sets presented in practical rack and blister cases that allow them to be transported and kept organized.