Metra Large LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished - (126747-1018)
The Metra Large LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hubbardton Forge is simple, classic and clean. A hand-blown Opal Glass shade radiates warm light and is encircled with a thin metal band. Hand forged wrought Iron creates the body of this fixture, with a round canopy and thin arms connecting to the tiered metal bands that descend toward the glass shade. Minimal rivet detailing finishes the look of this piece, giving a smooth touch to a variety of living spaces. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Round. Color: Silver. Finish: Sterling, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting