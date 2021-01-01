Method Lounge Chair by Blu Dot - Color: Red (MH1-LNGCHR-TM)

Regal, restful, refined. The Method Lounge Chair from Blu Dot systematically complements the key points of your body with a helping of soft, playful forms. The chair presents itself as a modern sculpture with dynamic lines and shapes. The chair's silhouette is a journey for the eyes. Made from steel, the tubular frame creates a variety of angle changes to get the body in a laid-back position. The strong body supports a back and armrest underlined by its rounded form and elegant upholstery. As you lean back into the upholstered elements, a wood armrest adds a finishing touch of relaxation and sophistication. Blu Dot is a creative and driven company founded by three friends in 1997 in Minneapolis. Right after college, the three friends, Maurice Blanks, John Christakos, and Charlie Lazor were looking to furnish their homes with modern furniture, however, everything they liked was out of their price range, and everything that did fit in their budget they didn't like. From this dilemma Blu Dot was born. With the simple goal of bringing good design to as many people as possible, Blu Dot creates original and beautiful designs that are useful, affordable, and desirable. Color: Red.