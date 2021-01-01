Meteorite Pendant Light by Artemide - Color: Clear - Finish: White - (USC-1713018A) - Design by Pio & Tito Toso

Designed by Pio and Tito Toso in 2015, the Meteorite Suspension Light by Artemide is Intricately designed and covered in grooves of multiple sizes, making it as much of a piece of art as it is a provider of spacey diffused light. The diffuser is hand blown from double layered artistic glass, giving an ethereal quality to the light emitted that matches its unique look. With its round canopy shape, the linear suspension light spreads its beam across the room it hangs above, keeping it from being too harsh. Its field adjustable suspension length allows it to be suspended from several different heights. Artemide has a 3-word design philosophy, the human light, that has guided them since their 1960 start in Milan, Italy. Artemide's task lamps--like the Tizio (1972) and the Tolomeo (1987)--are long-standing icons of modern Italian lighting. Working with an exceptional, evolving group of designers and architects, Artemide lighting has been able to broadly innovate with high tech materials, organic forms and advanced LED technology. Shape: Round. Color: Clear. Finish: White